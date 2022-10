IMAGE: Ground Staff pull out rain covers before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Rain stopped play after just 1.3 overs in the T20 World Cup game between England and Ireland in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The start of the match was also delayed by 15 minutes due to rain.

Sent into bat, Ireland were 11 for no loss in 1.3 overs when the heavens opened up again, forcing the players to head to the dressing room.