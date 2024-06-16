Virat Kohli Steals The Show

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Rain stopped the India-Canada T20 World Cup clash, but Virat Kohli ensured the day wasn't a complete washout.

Virat spent quality time with the Canadian players on the sidelines, even posing for a now-viral picture.

For associate nations like Canada, facing top teams like India is a rare opportunity. They seized the moment, cherishing their interaction with Kohli, a global cricketing icon.

While Rishabh Pant and Coach Rahul Dravid obliged autograph requests, Kohli's camaraderie with the Canadians stole the show.

India will now begin their Super Eight journey against Afghanistan on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Barbados.