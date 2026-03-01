T20 WC: Markram Hails South Africa's Team Depth

Aiden Markram praised South Africa's bowlers and fielders after a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8s. The unbeaten Proteas now gear up for a semifinal clash against New Zealand in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani is bowled by South Africa's Kwena Maphaka during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Group 1 match, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram praised his team's win against Zimbabwe in their last Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, highlighting the bowlers' and fielders' efforts.

Key Points Markram credited the bowlers and fielders for stepping up despite changes to the XI.

South Africa’s openers fell early, putting pressure on the middle order.

Markram said it was good for the middle order to be tested under pressure.

Put in to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a moderate target of 155. While chasing, Proteas openers failed to score as skipper Markram was sent back to the pavilion for just four, while Quinton de Kock didn't account for his account.

Markram highlighted that the middle order was put under pressure and urged them to come through it and post an easy victory.

South Africa is through to the semi-finals as the number one-ranked team from group 1. They have a 100% record in the tournament so far and have already beaten New Zealand once, who they'll face next up in the semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday.

"Nice to get the win. Can be a tricky one when you change the team up a bit; some boys are not playing, but thought the bowlers and fielders really stepped up today. Would've loved to be clinical with the bat, but probably not the worst thing that the middle order was put under pressure and came through," Markram said after the match.

Exciting to be in the semi-final

"The least you can do is give an opportunity to the guys working behind the scenes. Never know if you're gonna need them. Can get to conditions that scream out to play one of them, and now they've got a game under their belt," he added.

Speaking of making the semi-final, Markram said: 'Yeah, exciting. Really exciting semi-final. Kolkata. Against New Zealand, I believe. The boys will be up for it in a couple of days' time. You look at playing one really good game of cricket, and hopefully the result takes care of itself. Still 40 overs of good cricket needed and we need to give it that respect," Markram added.

After restricting Zimbabwe to 153/7, the Proteas chased down the target in 17.5 overs, completing a five-wicket win to extend their unbeaten run at the tournament on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.