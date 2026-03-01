HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Savita Punia Withdraws from World Cup Qualifiers; Salima Tete Named Captain

Savita Punia Withdraws from World Cup Qualifiers; Salima Tete Named Captain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 11:52 IST

x

Salima Tete steps up to captain the Indian women's hockey team as veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia opts out of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers due to personal reasons, setting the stage for an exciting tournament in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Key Points

  • Savita Punia withdraws from the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers due to family reasons.
  • Salima Tete will captain the 20-member Indian squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
  • India will host the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.
  • The Indian team includes goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam, along with a mix of experienced and new players.
  • India will compete against England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria for three qualification spots.

Veteran goalkeeper and former skipper Savita Punia has opted out of Women World Cup Qualifiers due to personal reasons as Hockey India on Sunday named a 20-member squad, to be led by mid-fielder Salima Tete.

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.

 

Hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 set to be held in August.

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales in Pool B.

According to sources, Savita has taken a break for family reasons.

"Savita was not part of the national camp ahead of the tournament as she opted out due to family reasons. That's why there was no reason to consider her," a source told PTI.

Seasoned Salima will continue to lead the side. The squad comprises of Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam sharing the goalkeeping responsibilities.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Ishika Chaudhary form the defensive unit while captain Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, and Deepika Soreng will occupy the midfield.

In attack, the team boasts flair and finishing prowess with Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, and Annu in the luine up.

"We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on the fitness and the tactics, so everybody understands their tasks and role in the team. We will play two practice matches in Hyderabad to be fully ready for the matches ahead," chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

India will open their campaign against Uruguay on March 8, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on March 9 and 11 March respectively.

Indian Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng.

Forwarsd: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

hockey

RELATED STORIES

'Past Glory Won't Count': Coach Marijne's Tough Message For India Women's Hockey Team
'Past Glory Won't Count': Coach Marijne's Tough Message For India Women's Hockey Team
India Justify Axar Omission After Sundar Gamble Backfires
India Justify Axar Omission After Sundar Gamble Backfires
T20 World Cup: 'Why Is Axar Sitting Out?'
T20 World Cup: 'Why Is Axar Sitting Out?'
T20 World Cup: Guess Who Tops The Most Valuable Player Race?
T20 World Cup: Guess Who Tops The Most Valuable Player Race?
FIH Hockey Pro League: India lose to Spain in penalty shootout
FIH Hockey Pro League: India lose to Spain in penalty shootout

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO