T20 WC: Pak captain Agha on where his team faltered

IMAGE: Pakistan take full responsibility for under-par performance, says captain Salman Ali Agha. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha says they did not take right decisions under pressure in the T20 World Cup where they failed to perform to their full potential.

Pakistan defeated co-hosts and already-ousted Sri Lanka by a narrow five-run margin in their last Super Eight stage match but that was not enough to book a place in the semi-finals.

"If you see the entire tournament, we have under-performed. In the 20 over game, we played 18 overs very well, and the other team is allowed to lay two overs well. But, yes our last three overs execution was not good.

"We have done better bowling than this in the past. We are a better bowling unit. We were missing our execution," Agha said at the post-match press conference on Saturday night.

The skipper took full responsibility for the below-par performance.

"...we will take full responsibility. Why not? Because we were involved in selecting the team and we were responsible for the players. I will take responsibility and I'm sure the coach will also take," Agha said.

'In ICC events pressure is high'

He said decision making under pressure situations was a big issue with Pakistan, which needs to be sorted out for better results in ICC events.

"And the same thing I told them, we have to take better decisions when we are under pressure. Because basically, you make mistakes under pressure. And in ICC events, the pressure is high because you're playing against the best teams in the world.

"Every game is very important because if you lose a game, it feels like you are out of the tournament. So, I think when you are under pressure, you have to make good decisions," Agha said.

Agha feels the need of the hour for Pakistan is to improve their game when put under pressure situations.

"...you are absolutely right that we didn't reach the semi-finals in the last four ICC tournaments. The reason is that we have to increase (better) our game playing under pressure. And when the pressure increases, how to improve our decision making. I think that matters more right now.

Agha non-committal on giving up captaincy

"Because whenever there is pressure, I think our decision making is not as good as it should be. When you come to the World Cup or ICC events, there is always pressure. If your decision making is not good under that pressure, then the result will be like this."

Agha refrained from saying if he will leave T20 captaincy after the dismal campaign.

"I came in at number 3 and played well in in Sri Lanka and Australia series. I couldn't give the performance I should have given.

"We haven't played as well as we should have in the World Cup. Any decision taken right now will be emotional. We will go back and take some time and then make the required decision," he concluded.