Gulf Strikes Disrupt Cricket: ECB Scraps Abu Dhabi Matches

The ECB cancelled the England Lions vs Pakistan Shaheens match in Abu Dhabi and postponed the England Women’s training camp after US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered missile fire across the Gulf and airspace closures.

IMAGE: England batter Jonny Bairstow is currently with the England Lions squad and is stuck in the Middle East amid strikes on Iran. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points England Lions vs Pakistan Shaheens match in Abu Dhabi cancelled.

ICC activated contingency plans for personnel transiting through Dubai.

ECB also postponed England Women’s training camp in Abu Dhabi.

A match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled for Sunday in Abu Dhabi, has been cancelled after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

The ECB has also cancelled the England Women's training camp in Abu Dhabi. The England Women's training camp, originally scheduled to commence next week in Abu Dhabi, has also been postponed as a precautionary measure.

Explosions were heard across the Gulf as Iran responded with a salvo of missiles, including in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai, leading to Dubai International Airport suspending all flights.

Among those stranded are Jonny Bairstow, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, the England Lions' Head Coach, and 24 other players and staff members.

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority," the ECB said in a statement.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow pleads for help in a tweet. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

"Tomorrow’s second 50-over game between England Men’s Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week."

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Bairstow pleaded with the airlines for help on his X handle: '@emirates we haven’t had any communication post flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication but nothing. Could someone please be in contact.'

The England men's team, currently playing in the Twenty20 World Cup, will travel from Sri Lanka to Mumbai, located about 2,000 kilometres across the sea from Abu Dhabi, for Thursday's semi-final as planned, the ECB added.

Cricket's governing body (ICC), headquartered in Dubai, earlier said that they had activated contingency plans for their personnel, who were scheduled to transit through Dubai for onward travel to their home countries.

"We would also urge fans who have travelled ... to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

The PCB is in regular contact with the ECB and continues to monitor the situation closely.

The board will decide on the future of the series once Middle East airspace reopens, including whether to bring the Shaheens squad back to Pakistan or continue with the remaining fixtures depending on the security scenario.

The disruption follows coordinated military strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, which prompted retaliatory missile fire by Tehran across parts of the Gulf and forced several countries to shut or restrict their airspace.