'Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove'

'Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 29, 2024 13:33 IST
Captain Rohit has been 'absolutely phenomenal': Boom

Rohit Sharma has led India to the T20 World Cup without loss 

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has led India to the T20 World Cup without loss in the tournament. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/X

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has showered praise on skipper Rohit Sharma.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit is currently the third highest run getter in the tournament. He scored 248 runs at a strike rate of 155.97 after appearing in seven matches. But his captaincy has also been noteworthy.

 

Speaking in a video shared on the official Instagram account of ICC, Bumrah said of his captain: "Rohit Sharma has been absolutely phenomenal. Even in the previous World Cup you know, he has been proactive, he gives a lot of freedom to his players, he lets the players express themselves. When he feels the right time, he shares his own experience during the match. So ya, it feels really great and I feel very happy playing under him and the confidence of the group is also very high.'

Earlier, former England skipper Nasser Hussain said that he liked the India skipper for a very long time for his batting and leadership qualities.

"I have been a fan of Rohit for a very long time, as a batter, as a captain, and as a person. He seems to have a very calming influence. Whereas you had other captains, maybe like Virat, who wore their heart on their sleeves, and they are incredibly passionate. Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove. You do not mess around with Rohit, but he is also a big brother that will put his arm around you and look after you," Nasser told Star Sports.

Both South Africa and India have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
