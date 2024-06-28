WC T20 Final: Panesar predicts India win, Kohli ton!

Former England spinner Monty Panesar is confident India will win the T20 World Cup final and Virat Kohli will finally find his form with a century.
"India will win the T20 World Cup final, and Virat Kohli will score a 100," Panesar declared, according to ANI.
Kohli has been struggling in the tournament so far, managing just 75
"He (Kohli) is a quality player," Indian captain Rohit Sharma echoed, backing his teammate. "Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, and he's probably saving for the final. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)."
Kohli enjoyed a stellar IPL 2024 season, winning the Orange Cap with a whopping 741 runs. Can he replicate that form in the biggest stage of T20 cricket? The world will be watching