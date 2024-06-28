WC T20 Final: Panesar predicts India win, Kohli ton!

IMAGE: Kohli has been struggling in the tournament so far, managing just 75 runs however Panesar believes his struggles are temporary. Photograph: BCCI / X

Former England spinner Monty Panesar is confident India will win the T20 World Cup final and Virat Kohli will finally find his form with a century.

"India will win the T20 World Cup final, and Virat Kohli will score a 100," Panesar declared, according to ANI.

Kohli has been struggling in the tournament so far, managing just 75

runs in seven matches. However, Panesar believes his struggles are temporary.

"He (Kohli) is a quality player," Indian captain Rohit Sharma echoed, backing his teammate. "Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, and he's probably saving for the final. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)."

Kohli enjoyed a stellar IPL 2024 season, winning the Orange Cap with a whopping 741 runs. Can he replicate that form in the biggest stage of T20 cricket? The world will be watching