Can Rohit Sharma Be T20 World Cup MVP?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2024 after Game 54.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century during the semi-final match against England in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence stadium in Guyana, June 27, 2024. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/ANI Photo

Who could be the most valuable player of the 2024 T20 World Cup? There's a good chance that it could be Rohit Sharma.

With a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 336, he's just behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz (MVPI of 356).

If Rohit gets into double digits and takes one catch during the final he could become the MVPI.

Recall that MVPI collapses a cricketer's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'runs equivalent'. MVPI is the highest if you score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.

Who are the other Indian players in the MVPI top 50? Hardik Pandya is at rank 10 with a MVPI of 275, followed by Jasprit Bumrah (13, 265), Rishabh Pant (15, 262), Suryakumar Yadav (17, 254), Arshdeep Singh (25, 217), Axar Patel (33, 190) and Kuldeep Yadav (38, 170).

So, a lot of Indian players have come to the party. Only Virat Kohli (MVPI of 73) and Ravindra Jadeja (69) are being missed so far. Shivam Dube (96) is only faintly visible.

It could all change after the final! The table below shows the rankings before the final.

Rank Player's Name Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz AFG 356 80 281 18 16 124.3 0 - 8 2 Rohit Sharma IND 336 92 248 22 15 156 0 - 7 3 Marcus Stoinis AUS 331 67 169 14 10 164.1 10 8.9 7 4 Travis Head AUS 322 76 255 26 15 158.4 0 - 7 5 Jos Buttler ENG 322 83 214 22 10 158.5 0 - 8 6 Rashid Khan AFG 321 19 57 5 4 123.9 14 6.2 8 7 Nicholas Pooran WI 314 98 228 15 17 146.2 0 - 7 8 Quinton de Kock SA 277 74 204 17 12 143.7 0 - 8 9 Andre Russell WI 277 30 78 8 4 166 11 7 7 10 Hardik Pandya IND 275 50 139 10 9 149.5 8 7.8 7 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi AFG 274 4 6 1 0 120 17 6.3 8 12 Andries Gous USA 274 80 219 20 11 151 0 - 6 13 Jasprit Bumrah IND 265 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.1 7 14 Philip Salt ENG 263 87 188 16 10 159.3 0 - 8 15 Rishabh Pant IND 262 42 171 19 6 129.5 0 - 7 16 Anrich Nortje SA 255 0 0 0 0 - 13 5.6 8 17 Suryakumar Yadav IND 254 53 196 15 10 137.1 0 - 7 18 Roston Chase WI 247 52 94 7 4 130.6 7 5.3 6 19 Rishad Hossain BAN 242 24 40 2 4 153.8 14 7.8 7 20 David Warner AUS 227 56 178 17 9 139.1 0 - 7 21 Alzari Joseph WI 224 11 17 2 0 130.8 13 7.2 7 22 Ibrahim Zadran AFG 221 70 231 25 4 107.4 0 - 8 23 Gulbadin Naib AFG 219 49 90 9 3 104.7 7 5.2 8 24 Harry Brook ENG 218 53 145 16 2 157.6 0 - 8 25 Arshdeep Singh IND 217 9 12 1 0 75 15 7.5 7 26 Naveen-ul-Haq AFG 215 4 6 1 0 40 13 6 8 27 Glenn Maxwell AUS 214 59 132 12 7 141.9 3 8.6 7 28 Kasigo Rabada SA 213 5 5 1 0 125 12 5.9 8 29 Adam Zampa AUS 211 9 9 1 0 128.6 13 6.7 7 30 Tanzim Hasan Sakib BAN 200 4 12 0 0 52.2 11 6.2 7 31 Brandon Mcmullen SCO 194 61 140 13 8 170.7 0 - 4 32 Trent Boult NZ 193 7 10 0 1 90.9 9 3.7 4 33 Axar Patel IND 190 20 45 4 2 128.6 8 6.9 7 34 Aiden Markram SA 187 46 119 13 2 101.7 2 6.6 8 35 Aaron Jones USA 184 94 162 8 14 135 0 - 6 36 Towhid Hridoy BAN 177 40 153 9 8 128.6 0 - 7 37 Akeal Hosein WI 176 15 21 1 1 75 9 5.6 7 38 Kuldeep Yadav IND 170 0 0 0 0 - 10 5.9 4 39 Heinrich Klaasen SA 167 46 138 7 8 112.2 0 - 8 40 Marco Jansen SA 163 21 30 1 1 103.4 6 6 8 41 Johnson Charles WI 162 44 140 18 3 113.8 0 - 6 42 Jofra Archer ENG 159 21 22 1 2 129.4 10 7.2 8 43 Adil Rashid ENG 157 2 2 0 0 100 10 6.6 8 44 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 157 3 3 0 0 60 8 5.5 7 45 Keshav Maharaj SA 156 5 11 1 0 64.7 9 6.1 7 46 Sherfane Rutherford WI 156 68 121 5 9 147.6 0 - 7 47 Lockie Ferguson NZ 154 2 2 0 0 40 7 4 4 48 Gerhard Erasmus NAM 153 52 102 10 3 109.7 4 7.4 4 49 Shai Hope WI 153 82 107 4 10 187.7 0 - 3 50 Tabraiz Shamsi SA 149 0 0 0 0 - 11 7.4 4

