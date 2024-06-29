Can Rohit Sharma Be T20 World Cup MVP?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2024 after Game 54.
Who could be the most valuable player of the 2024 T20 World Cup? There's a good chance that it could be Rohit Sharma.
With a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 336, he's just behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz (MVPI of 356).
If Rohit gets into double digits and takes one catch during the final he could become the MVPI.
Recall that MVPI collapses a cricketer's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'runs equivalent'. MVPI is the highest if you score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.
Who are the other Indian players in the MVPI top 50? Hardik Pandya is at rank 10 with a MVPI of 275, followed by Jasprit Bumrah (13, 265), Rishabh Pant (15, 262), Suryakumar Yadav (17, 254), Arshdeep Singh (25, 217), Axar Patel (33, 190) and Kuldeep Yadav (38, 170).
So, a lot of Indian players have come to the party. Only Virat Kohli (MVPI of 73) and Ravindra Jadeja (69) are being missed so far. Shivam Dube (96) is only faintly visible.
It could all change after the final! The table below shows the rankings before the final.
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|1
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|AFG
|356
|80
|281
|18
|16
|124.3
|0
|-
|8
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|336
|92
|248
|22
|15
|156
|0
|-
|7
|3
|Marcus Stoinis
|AUS
|331
|67
|169
|14
|10
|164.1
|10
|8.9
|7
|4
|Travis Head
|AUS
|322
|76
|255
|26
|15
|158.4
|0
|-
|7
|5
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|322
|83
|214
|22
|10
|158.5
|0
|-
|8
|6
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|321
|19
|57
|5
|4
|123.9
|14
|6.2
|8
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|WI
|314
|98
|228
|15
|17
|146.2
|0
|-
|7
|8
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|277
|74
|204
|17
|12
|143.7
|0
|-
|8
|9
|Andre Russell
|WI
|277
|30
|78
|8
|4
|166
|11
|7
|7
|10
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|275
|50
|139
|10
|9
|149.5
|8
|7.8
|7
|11
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|AFG
|274
|4
|6
|1
|0
|120
|17
|6.3
|8
|12
|Andries Gous
|USA
|274
|80
|219
|20
|11
|151
|0
|-
|6
|13
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|265
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.1
|7
|14
|Philip Salt
|ENG
|263
|87
|188
|16
|10
|159.3
|0
|-
|8
|15
|Rishabh Pant
|IND
|262
|42
|171
|19
|6
|129.5
|0
|-
|7
|16
|Anrich Nortje
|SA
|255
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|13
|5.6
|8
|17
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|254
|53
|196
|15
|10
|137.1
|0
|-
|7
|18
|Roston Chase
|WI
|247
|52
|94
|7
|4
|130.6
|7
|5.3
|6
|19
|Rishad Hossain
|BAN
|242
|24
|40
|2
|4
|153.8
|14
|7.8
|7
|20
|David Warner
|AUS
|227
|56
|178
|17
|9
|139.1
|0
|-
|7
|21
|Alzari Joseph
|WI
|224
|11
|17
|2
|0
|130.8
|13
|7.2
|7
|22
|Ibrahim Zadran
|AFG
|221
|70
|231
|25
|4
|107.4
|0
|-
|8
|23
|Gulbadin Naib
|AFG
|219
|49
|90
|9
|3
|104.7
|7
|5.2
|8
|24
|Harry Brook
|ENG
|218
|53
|145
|16
|2
|157.6
|0
|-
|8
|25
|Arshdeep Singh
|IND
|217
|9
|12
|1
|0
|75
|15
|7.5
|7
|26
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|AFG
|215
|4
|6
|1
|0
|40
|13
|6
|8
|27
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|214
|59
|132
|12
|7
|141.9
|3
|8.6
|7
|28
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|213
|5
|5
|1
|0
|125
|12
|5.9
|8
|29
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|211
|9
|9
|1
|0
|128.6
|13
|6.7
|7
|30
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|BAN
|200
|4
|12
|0
|0
|52.2
|11
|6.2
|7
|31
|Brandon Mcmullen
|SCO
|194
|61
|140
|13
|8
|170.7
|0
|-
|4
|32
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|193
|7
|10
|0
|1
|90.9
|9
|3.7
|4
|33
|Axar Patel
|IND
|190
|20
|45
|4
|2
|128.6
|8
|6.9
|7
|34
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|187
|46
|119
|13
|2
|101.7
|2
|6.6
|8
|35
|Aaron Jones
|USA
|184
|94
|162
|8
|14
|135
|0
|-
|6
|36
|Towhid Hridoy
|BAN
|177
|40
|153
|9
|8
|128.6
|0
|-
|7
|37
|Akeal Hosein
|WI
|176
|15
|21
|1
|1
|75
|9
|5.6
|7
|38
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|170
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|5.9
|4
|39
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|167
|46
|138
|7
|8
|112.2
|0
|-
|8
|40
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|163
|21
|30
|1
|1
|103.4
|6
|6
|8
|41
|Johnson Charles
|WI
|162
|44
|140
|18
|3
|113.8
|0
|-
|6
|42
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|159
|21
|22
|1
|2
|129.4
|10
|7.2
|8
|43
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|157
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100
|10
|6.6
|8
|44
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|157
|3
|3
|0
|0
|60
|8
|5.5
|7
|45
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|156
|5
|11
|1
|0
|64.7
|9
|6.1
|7
|46
|Sherfane Rutherford
|WI
|156
|68
|121
|5
|9
|147.6
|0
|-
|7
|47
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|154
|2
|2
|0
|0
|40
|7
|4
|4
|48
|Gerhard Erasmus
|NAM
|153
|52
|102
|10
|3
|109.7
|4
|7.4
|4
|49
|Shai Hope
|WI
|153
|82
|107
|4
|10
|187.7
|0
|-
|3
|50
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|SA
|149
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|11
|7.4
|4
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com