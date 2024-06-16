News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'It's Time To Change The Entire Team'

'It's Time To Change The Entire Team'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 16, 2024 08:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan

IMAGE: It is often speculated that the Pakistan team has two factions -- one supporting Skipper Babar Azam, while the other group is loyal to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
 

Pakistan's T20 World Cup dreams were washed away alongside the USA-Ireland match, leaving them dependent on an unlikely outcome for qualification.

This disastrous exit has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with Wasim Akram leading the charge.

While offering congratulations to a resurgent USA squad for reaching the Super Eight stage, his message for Pakistan was far from celebratory.

'Congratulations to USA, They've done amazingly well. When you talk about globalization of the game, this is it. USA qualified for the Super Eight, they deserve to be there. They defeated Pakistan in their group match. For Pakistan, what's the plan? EK 601 (flight number) to Dubai, to their respective cities. From then, we will see what happens,' said Akram.

 

Akram's scathing remarks follows his earlier criticism after Pakistan's loss to India, where he pointed a finger at the team's apparent lack of responsibility.

'Pakistani players think that if they don't perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them,' Akram said.

'It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team.'

Reports of internal discord swirled throughout the tournament, further muddying the waters. Allegations of favoritism in team selection and rumours of a fractured team environment -- with Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan at the supposed centre of these divisions -- only added to Pakistan's woes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Babar's future uncertain in Pakistan team
Babar's future uncertain in Pakistan team
Match-winner Hardik Pandya is incomparable: Sreesanth
Match-winner Hardik Pandya is incomparable: Sreesanth
Veteran Boult has played his last T20 World Cup
Veteran Boult has played his last T20 World Cup
'My Father Loved Poetry And Kashmir'
'My Father Loved Poetry And Kashmir'
Sayani Gupta: A Tribute To My Dad
Sayani Gupta: A Tribute To My Dad
PICS: Scotland batsmen on the rampage vs Australia
PICS: Scotland batsmen on the rampage vs Australia
Yuzi, Dhanashree's New York Date Night
Yuzi, Dhanashree's New York Date Night

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC: Disunity, groupism cause of Pakistan's no show

T20 WC: Disunity, groupism cause of Pakistan's no show

Pakistan cricketers face pay cuts after T20 WC flop

Pakistan cricketers face pay cuts after T20 WC flop

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances