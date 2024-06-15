Shamsi 'relieved' to get over the line against plucky Nepal

IMAGE: South Africa remain unbeaten with a final ball win over Nepal on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Player of the Match Tabraiz Shamsi said he was relieved after South Africa edged Nepal in a thriller at the Arnos Vale Ground, in Kingstown, St. Vincent, in their T20 World Cup 2024 match on Saturday.

Shamsi bagged four wickets and gave 19 runs in his four-over spell at a strike rate of 4.80.

"Definitely relieved, we came here with the goal of finishing this stage 4 out of 4. Little bit closer than we'd like but the team is standing up to the pressure, and that's nice to see," Shamsi said after the match.

"Anywhere we go in the Caribbean I assume there's going to be turn. I think the wicket did get a little better later on. We've been under pressure in every single game but we've stood up to it so that's a great thing going into the business end of the tournament," Shamsi said.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel lauded his team for their effort but accepted that they failed to do well during the crunch moment of the match.

"Very proud of the unit, especially the way we bowled and batted. We saw the wicket yesterday and thought it will be on the slower side. We saw that it helped spinners and that's when we introduced Kushal Bhurtel and carried on with the spinners.

"We were so close yet a little far. We didn't do well in the crunch moments but we fought very well. Well be on the other side next time if we play teams like this more often. I want to thank the fans for supporting us. We are very grateful to them," Paudel said.