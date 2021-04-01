News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC holds talks with India to resolve Pak visa 'guarantee' for T20 WC

ICC holds talks with India to resolve Pak visa 'guarantee' for T20 WC

April 01, 2021 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and Pakistan have not hosted a cricket series between the two countries since 2013 due to political tensions.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan have not hosted a cricket series between the two countries since 2013 due to political tensions. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Cricket's world governing body has held encouraging talks with India's cricket board (BCCI) over visa and tax arrangements as the country prepares to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has asked the ICC to guarantee visas for its players and support staff ahead of the tournament, as relations between the two neighbours have been frosty.

 

India and Pakistan have not hosted a cricket series between the two countries since 2013 due to political tensions.

The ICC has also held talks with the BCCI over securing tax exemptions for the tournament from the Indian government.

"The Board received an update on the ongoing preparations around the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India," the ICC said in a statement.

"This included an update from the BCCI on positive discussions with the Indian government around tax arrangements and visa guarantees.

"It is anticipated that both issues will be resolved over the next month."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Who will fill Josh Hazlewood's void in CSK squad?
Who will fill Josh Hazlewood's void in CSK squad?
Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19
Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19
Ban over, Shakib looks to start afresh at KKR
Ban over, Shakib looks to start afresh at KKR
Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 2.95 lakh crore
Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 2.95 lakh crore
Injured Ramos could miss Champions League, Clasico
Injured Ramos could miss Champions League, Clasico
Rajasthan's Dube looking to rack Sangakkara's brain
Rajasthan's Dube looking to rack Sangakkara's brain
Kohli 'feeling optimistic' ahead of IPL 2021
Kohli 'feeling optimistic' ahead of IPL 2021

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Umpire's Call to stay, ICC makes other changes to DRS

Umpire's Call to stay, ICC makes other changes to DRS

Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo quarantine

Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo quarantine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use