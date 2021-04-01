News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19

Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19

Source: PTI
April 01, 2021 21:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nitish Rana

IMAGE: Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana was on Thursday cleared to train with his teammates after testing negative for COVID-19, more than a week after returning positive for the infectious disease.

The 27-year-old lefthander had tested positive a day after his arrival in Mumbai on March 21, following which he went into isolation in the team hotel.

 

"Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19... He was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive," KKR said in a statement.

"He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. He isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season."

Rana had scored 352 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2020 season held in UAE.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit to play for their season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11.

In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers, Rana was the top-run getter for Delhi with 398 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.33.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How playing in IPL will help England players...
How playing in IPL will help England players...
Dhoni and Raina, buddies again!
Dhoni and Raina, buddies again!
Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo quarantine
Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo quarantine
Assam registers 77.21% voting in 2nd phase on 39 seats
Assam registers 77.21% voting in 2nd phase on 39 seats
Umpire's Call to stay, ICC makes other changes to DRS
Umpire's Call to stay, ICC makes other changes to DRS
Markets start FY22 on a high; Sensex reclaims 50,000
Markets start FY22 on a high; Sensex reclaims 50,000
8,646 Covid cases in Mumbai in highest 1-day spike
8,646 Covid cases in Mumbai in highest 1-day spike

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Ban over, Shakib looks to start afresh at KKR

Ban over, Shakib looks to start afresh at KKR

'Pant can be better than Dhoni'

'Pant can be better than Dhoni'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use