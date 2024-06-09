Onus on Rohit-Virat to score big against Pakistan

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to give India a blazing start. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup, batter Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach Ashok Aswalkar has said that Rishabh Pant is the biggest advantage over the opposition.

India take on Pakistan in their upcoming match in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pant made his comeback to the international circuit, in the match against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5,after recovering from a serious accident in December 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter helped India complete the paltry chase of 97 with more than seven overs to spare.

"The biggest plus point for us is Rishabh Pant. He made an incredible comeback after the accident. He has a strong mindset. He is mentally very strong," Ashok Aswalkar told ANI.

Earlier in the innings, he struggled to deal with the unprecedented bounce of the pitch and even sustained blows on his arm. But overall, the left-handed batter enjoyed a purple patch with the bat.

The 26-year-old went unbeaten on 36 off 26 deliveries and his innings was laced with three fours and two towering maximums.

His second six was a typical moment of brilliance. He effortlessly reversed scoop the length delivery to send the ball past the fence over the head of the wicketkeeper.

Aswalkar said if openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli do not covert the starts, the match could go either way.

"Virat and Rohit have to convert in the beginning. If they fail then the match could go either way," Aswalkar added.

Ashique Khan, the father of pacer Avesh Khan who is a member of India's T20 World Cup reserved players, said of India's clash against Pakistan: "Not just Indians but the whole world waits for the India vs Pakistan match. India also won earlier and India will win today too."

Pacer Avesh was added to India's T20 WC reserved player squad on the back of his fine performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, taking 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 15 innings.

Speaking proudly about the young pacer included in the reserved players list, Avesh's father said it's a proud moment for Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, and India.

"It is a matter of great joy that Avesh is with the team and it is a matter of pride for Indore and our country," Ashique Khan further told ANI.