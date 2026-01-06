HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 rankings: Harmanpreet closes in on top 10, Deepti dethroned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
January 06, 2026 17:31 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has risen to the 13th spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday moved up two spots to reach 13th position in the latest ICC Women's T20I ranking for batters, following her match-winning knock in the fifth and final game against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

India won the match by 15 runs, clean-sweeping the five-match series which concluded on December 30, 2025.

Harmanpreet smashed 68 off 43 deliveries to bag the Player of the Match award and moved towards the top 10.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma continued to hold on to their third and sixth spots respectively as Australia's Beth Mooney extended her stay at the top.

Jemimah Rodrigues, however, slipped out of the top 10, and is placed 12th.

Deepti Sharma lost the top spot in the bowling rankings, as her return of one for 28 in the fifth T20I was not enough to stop Australia's Annabel Sutherland's climb to the top.

Deepti has one rating point less than Sutherland's 736 as the Australian fast-bowling all-rounder regained the No 1 position, which she first attained in August 2025 when Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal had similarly conceded the top spot to her.

 

The bowling rankings also saw Indian left-arm spinner Shree Charani advance five places to 47th.

For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari (up one place to 32nd) and Chamari Athapaththu (up three places to 48th) gained in the bowling rankings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
