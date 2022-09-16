Jadeja taking 'one step at a time'

Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja is recovering at home after undergoing knee surgery which has ruled him out of next month's T20 World Cup.

Jadeja posted a picture on Instagram in which he is seen moving around on crutches with his right knee in a cast.

'One step at a time,' he captioned the Instagram post.

The 33-year-old all-rounder suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup which saw him miss the tournament after a couple of matches.

Jadeja reportedly hurt his knee after slipping on a ski board during the team's trip to a beach in Dubai during the Asia Cup.