Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja taking 'one step at a time'

Jadeja taking 'one step at a time'

By Rediff Cricket
September 16, 2022 09:34 IST
Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja is recovering at home after undergoing knee surgery which has ruled him out of next month's T20 World Cup.

Jadeja posted a picture on Instagram in which he is seen moving around on crutches with his right knee in a cast.

'One step at a time,' he captioned the Instagram post.

The 33-year-old all-rounder suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup which saw him miss the tournament after a couple of matches.

Jadeja reportedly hurt his knee after slipping on a ski board during the team's trip to a beach in Dubai during the Asia Cup.

 
