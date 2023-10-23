SMAT: Delhi crush Tamil Nadu; Jaiswal stars for Mumbai

IMAGE: Suyash Sharma took a four-wicket haul to help Delhi down Tamil Nadu. Photograph: BCCI/X

Suyash Sharma led a clinical bowling display with a four-wicket haul after Priyansh Arya struck a quickfire 81 off 47 balls as Delhi handed Tamil Nadu a crushing 124-run defeat in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Dehradun on Monday.

Tamil Nadu captain Washington Sundar's decision to ask Delhi to bat first backfired big time as Arya went hammer and tongs at the top of the order, hitting four boundaries and seven sixes, to help his side post 191 for three.

He was ably supported by Ayush Badoni (41 not out off 21 balls) and Himmat Singh (21 not out off 15 balls) down the order. The Badoni-Singh pair shared 63 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket from 5.5 overs.

The Delhi bowlers then ran through the TN batting line-up with Sharma scalping four wickets for just five runs from his allotted quota of four overs.

Lalit Yadav and Hrithik Shokeen chipped in with two wickets apiece as TN were bowled out for just 67 in 13 overs.

Only two TN batters -- Hari Nishaanth (19) and M Shahrukh Khan (17) -- could reach double-digit scores. Captain Washington Sundar made just three runs.



In Jaipur, Mumbai beat Chhattisgarh by seven wickets with Yashasvi Jaiswal anchoring their run chase with a 35-ball 51, which was studded with five fours and three sixes.

Jaiswal was the last batter out as Mumbai chased down the target of 144 with 29 balls to spare.

Shivam Dube (40 not out off 24 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (20 not out off 12 balls) easily completed the formalities after Jaiswal's departure in the 12th over.

Earlier, Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/34) played the main role in restricting Chhattisgarh to 143 for 7, which was built around captain Amandeep Khare's half century (57 off 42 balls).



Bengal too good for Uttarakhand

In Mohali, Bengal batters fired in unison to chase down 162 for an eight-wicket win over Uttarakhand with 16 balls to spare.

Openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel made 48 and 57 respectively while Habib Gandhi and captain Sudip Kumar Gharami remained not out on 25 and 24 respectively.

Earlier, Ishan Porel (2/35) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/23) led the Bengal bowling attack to restrict Uttarakhand to 161 for 7 in their 20 overs.