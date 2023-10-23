'Your legacy in the cricket world will forever inspire'

IMAGE: Indian spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi passed into the ages at the age of 77 on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Spin great and former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi died on Monday prompting many tributes from his admirers from across the cricketing world.

Bedi, who had been unwell for the last couple years, was 77. The chubby, turbaned bowler was part of India's famous spin quartet that also included leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and off-spinners Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Erapalli Prasanna.

He also led India in 22 Tests and famously declared their second innings at Kingston protesting what he called "intimidatory bowling" by the West Indians in 1976. Bedi went on to coach India as well and threatened to "dump the team into the sea" after poor results in 1990.

Even as a commentator, Bedi continued to rail against spinners with dodgy bowling action and called chucking a bigger threat than illegal betting.

Condolences poured in on social media as the news of his death became public on Monday.

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi with cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Joshi/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted on X: The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah: Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Sachin Tendulkar: "Sashu," he'd say with warmth that only he possessed. To Bishan Paaji, I wasn't just another cricketer; I was like a son. Under his nurturing guidance, I scored my first 100 in England. On chilly NZ evenings, we'd sit over meals, and I'd hang on to every story he told, every piece of wisdom he shared. Today, there's an echoing silence where his voice used to be. The world seems a little emptier without you, Paaji. Rest in the eternal peace you so deserve.

Virat Kohli: Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. My condolences to the family.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur: Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community. May his soul rest in peace.

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi: Bishen Sir, my beloved mentor. Your guidance shaped my journey, and your legacy in the cricket world will forever inspire.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin: Sad to hear about the demise of the great Bishan Singh Bedi, apart from being a great cricketer, he was an affable person and went the extra mile to help young cricketers.

IMAGE: He always had my back, says Anil Kumble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajeev Shukla/X

Former India captain Anil Kumble: Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Bishan Paaji. He was someone who always had my back and who genuinely shared his thoughts on the game. Cricketing fraternity will miss him dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir: Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!

ICC: One of the greatest left-arm spinners of all time, former India captain, and an ICC Hall of Famer. RIP Bishan Bedi.

MCC: MCC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Honorary Life Member and former @BCCI Test captain, Bishan Bedi. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan: Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin: Very sorry to hear about Bishan Singh Bedi sir’s passing away. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.

Former India women's captain Mithali Raj: Saddened by the news of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi ji passing away. He'll always be among the best bowlers to have represented India. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.

IMAGE: 'A legend and a true ambassador of the sport'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Indian cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik: Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir, a legend and a true ambassador of the sport. His contribution to Indian cricket will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Former India player VVS Laxman: Sad to hear about the demise of one of India’s greats and an inspiration for spinners around the world #BishanSinghBedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om

Shanti.

Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla: Saddened by the news of demise of former cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. The legendary spinner was one of the most successful overseas players. He was an elegant mover with both bat & ball. He will remain an all time inspiration for cricketers. My condolences. Om Shanti.

Former India pacer and commentator Irfan Pathan: Bishan Singh Bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family.

Shikhar Dhawan: My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bishan Singh Bedi sir. A true cricketing legend who will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Sir.

Former India player S.Badrinath: Never saw him bowl, but heard so much about his hard work and determination. A true legend of the game. Condolences to his friends and Family #BishanSinghBedi.