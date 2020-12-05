News
Swepson on the importance of leggies in T20s

Swepson on the importance of leggies in T20s

Source: PTI
December 05, 2020 15:01 IST
Mitchell Swepson celebrates with team-mates on dismissing Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Swepson celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly "disappointed" with his performance in Australia's 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohli's wicket.

The 27-year-old Swepson, who had replaced left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in the side, after the latter suffered a calf-muscle injury, returned with figures of 1/21 in two overs.

He however was guilty bowling too short as he was hit for a couple fours and a six.

"Look, a little bit disappointed I guess, in the way I bowled last night," Swepson said at a virtual press conference, facilitated by official broadcasters Sony Networks.

He agreed that getting Kohli in his first over was a relief.

 

"...so I think my first three balls weren't great. So to get the wicket on the fourth and especially Virat's (Kohli) wicket was I guess a bit of a pressure relief," Swepson added.

"I was obviously just so excited to be out there and that over-excitement, added with the pressure of wanting to do really well and perform on the international stage....

"Throw in a couple of nerves as well and I just sort of tensed up a little-bit when I got my opportunity to bowl," he was quick to admit that he felt tensed.

" So, overall, quite disappointed with the way I bowled, but it's always nice to get a wicket like that,” said Swepson, who had the India captain offering him an easy return catch.

On a different note, he was asked if he sees two leg-spinners playing simultaneously for Australia, he said, "I think, two leg-spinners is fine.

"You've seen the impact that leg-spinners had in T20 format, basically in all competitions; the BBL (Big Bash League), the IPL (Indian Premier League), international cricket, there's a lot of leg-spinners having a lot of impact," he said.

"That ability to spin the ball both ways puts doubt in the batsman's mind. That's where I think leg-spinners have that advantage in the T20 format," he further added.

The second T20 of the three-match series will be aired on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels ON December 6 from 12.30 PM.

Source: PTI
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

