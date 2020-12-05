News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gavaskar surprised by 'noise' at Jadeja substitution

Gavaskar surprised by 'noise' at Jadeja substitution

December 05, 2020 13:12 IST
Ravindra Jadeja seeks medical attention during the first Twenty20 International against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja seeks medical attention during the first Twenty20 International against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said he was surprised over the controversy regarding a concussion substitute allowed to India during their victory in the Twenty20 series opener against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

India's spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-edged a Mitchell Starc bouncer into his helmet in the last over of the innings but was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal only during the innings break.

Australia coach Justin Langer was seen remonstrating with match referee and former team mate David Boon before Australia began their chase at Manuka Oval.

 

"You can argue that Chahal's not an all-rounder, but any bowler who goes out with the bat, whether he scores one run or 100 runs, is an all-rounder, as far as I'm concerned," former India captain Gavaskar told the India Today news channel.

"And he bowls, so it's a like-for-like replacement, and the Australian match referee had no objection to that. So I don’t see why there is so much of noise about it."

Later, India captain Virat Kohli said Jadeja, who was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series, was dizzy after the head knock.

Like-for-like concussion substitutes were introduced last year to ensure players' safety against head injuries.

Chahal rubbed salt in Australia's wound by claiming match-winning figures of 3-25.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said it was a match referee's call whether to allow the substitution.

"There could be a delayed concussion as well ... India used it to the best of their advantage by having a wrist-spinner," Gambhir told the ESPNcricinfo website.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
