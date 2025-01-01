HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sweeney eyeing Khawaja place in Australia's Test side

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 01, 2025 11:45 IST

Nathan McSweeney

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney opened Australia’s innings with Usman Khawaja in the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Teophy series, but after a disappointing run was replaced by Sam Konstas for the fourth Test at the MCG. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

A "devastating" omission after below-par performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series notwithstanding, opener Nathan McSweeney has not given up hope of returning to Australia's Test setup, saying he will try his luck as a long-term replacement for Usman Khawaja once the batting stalwart retires.

McSweeney opened the innings with Khawaja in the first three Tests but a series of disappointing scores saw him being replaced by Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day match, the 19-year-old making an immediate impact by scoring a blazing half-century.

 

Pakistan-origin cricketer Khawaja, 38, has reportedly indicated that the Ashes next summer could be his ideal swansong, given the likes of Konstas and McSweeney are staking claim for the opener's slot.

"I'd love to (be back in the Test set-up), there's no doubt about that. Ussie (Usman Khawaja) has been awesome, but when the opportunity comes -- or if it does -- I would love to do that," McSweeney was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"I haven't had heaps of time to think about it; to be honest, it all kind of happened fairly quickly, and then I was back here playing T20 cricket (in the Big Bash League)," said McSweeney, who was heartbroken after being dropped from the fourth Test at Melbourne, which Australia won to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

McSweeney said he will speak to the selectors to discuss his future, adding that he will be "flexible" about his batting position.

"Those conversations will be had, and I've got to work out and speak with the selectors about where my opportunity may come and what I need to do to get back there.

"I'm flexible to bat wherever and wherever I see my role to, hopefully, one day again play Test cricket," he said.

McSweeney was thrust into the opener's role for the BGT Tests despite playing most of his domestic cricket at No.3 or No.4. He struggled against the quality pace of Jasprit Bumrah, averaging just 14.40.

"I think what I've done really well over the last couple of years is trusting my game and being able to bat long periods of time is where I've been able to make big runs."

He said Test debutant Konstas made full use of the faith reposed by the selectors to make an impact in the Melbourne Test.

"It's quite a unique game, and it's very individual at times. You've got your own way to go about it, and he (Konstas) obviously did it really well in that first innings.

"I think I've been able to play spin pretty well here in Australia over the last few years. It's a fair bit different over there...(but) if I got the nod to go over there I'd feel really confident in my game against spin," said McSweeney, explaining he could be a good choice in the team to handle spin.

