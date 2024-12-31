SEE: Rohit bids emotional farewell to 2024

IMAGE: The video showcased a mosaic of Rohit Sharma’s personal and professional moments, offering a glimpse into the 37-year-old's rollercoaster journey. Photograph: BCCI

India’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma closed out 2024 with an emotional tribute, sharing a reflective video on Instagram that captured the highs and lows of an unforgettable year.

The heartfelt video showcased a mosaic of personal and professional moments, offering a glimpse into the 37-year-old's rollercoaster journey.

The video began with heartwarming scenes of Rohit celebrating Holi with family and friends. It also featured glimpses of his interactions with wife Ritika Sajdeh, actor Suniel Shetty, and his fans.

The video also included highlights from his cricketing journey, such as his interactions with rising star Rinku Singh and moments from India's resounding 4-1 series victory against England. A playful nod to his famous ‘Garden me ghoomne wale bande’ social media post.

However, 2024 also presented significant challenges for Rohit.

The video revisited India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean and the USA. Footage captured Rohit lifting the coveted trophy and celebrating the victory with his daughter Samaira on his shoulders during an open-bus parade in India.

Despite leading India to a historic T20 World Cup victory earlier in the year, his recent struggles with the bat in Australia have drawn criticism.

Despite these setbacks, Rohit's farewell video maintained a positive tone. He captioned the post, ‘For all the ups & downs, and everything in between, Thank you 2024.’

As he enters the new year, the Indian captain will undoubtedly be striving to regain his form and lead the team to further success.