News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery

Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery

Source: PTI
January 17, 2024 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The swashbuckling T20 batter underwent a surgery on Wednesday. Photograph: Adnan/Abidi

India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday said he has undergone a surgery after suffering from sports hernia.

The world's leading T20 batter got injured during the tour of South Africa last month. He underwent the operation in Germany and his full recovery will take at least a month.

 

"Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," he said.

Surya is likely to make a comeback during the IPL which will precede the T20 World Cup in the Americas. He holds key to India's plans as the team looks to end the ICC title drought in the mega event in June.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dube's Power Could Book Him T20 WC Berth
Dube's Power Could Book Him T20 WC Berth
'Jaiswal is going for T20 World Cup'
'Jaiswal is going for T20 World Cup'
Should Rohit-Kohli Open In T20 World Cup?
Should Rohit-Kohli Open In T20 World Cup?
SEE: Frustrated Rohit Unhappy With Umpire
SEE: Frustrated Rohit Unhappy With Umpire
Manipur militants gun down 2 policemen, fire RPGs
Manipur militants gun down 2 policemen, fire RPGs
PIX: Rampaging Rohit, Rinku power India to 212/4
PIX: Rampaging Rohit, Rinku power India to 212/4
Rs 1.8 cr fine slapped on IndiGo, Mumbai airport
Rs 1.8 cr fine slapped on IndiGo, Mumbai airport

More like this

PIX: Rampaging Rohit, Rinku power India to 212/4

PIX: Rampaging Rohit, Rinku power India to 212/4

Pant Catches Up With Rohit And Co

Pant Catches Up With Rohit And Co

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances