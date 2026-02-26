Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena Opens in Lakhimpur

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was honoured with a stadium named after her in Lakhimpur, Assam.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain (right) is all smiles beside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (centre) and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lovlina Borgohain/X

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain was honoured on Thursday as a stadium in Lakhimpur, Assam, was named after her.

Key Points The international-level complex includes a cricket ground, football ground and a fully equipped indoor stadium.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist expressed gratitude to the Assam government and the people of the state.

'So proud and deeply grateful to share that the Assam Government and the wonderful people of Assam have named a stadium Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena in my honour in Lakhimpur, Assam,' Borgohain tweeted.

The newly named Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena is an international-level facility equipped with world-class amenities, including a cricket ground, a football ground and a fully equipped indoor stadium, among other sporting infrastructure.

As a child, I had seen in Australia a stadium named after the legendary tennis player Rod Laver. I never imagined that one day something like this would happen in my own country -- and that too in my own name. And I honestly cannot express how happy and emotional I feel. This honour is beyond my dreams. Thank you Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa Sir, thank you respected MLA @manabdeka Sir, and thank you to the beautiful people of Assam for considering me worthy of such a great recognition. Your love and blessings mean everything to me. I will continue to give my best for Assam and for India,' she added.

She has endured some challenging times since the Tokyo Olympics, failing to do an encore, crashing out in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She lost to Q Li of China 0-5..

Last September, Borgohain crashed out of the first round of the World Boxing Championships, losing 0-5 to Turkey's Busra Isildar in the 75kg Round of 16 bout.