HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena Opens in Lakhimpur

Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena Opens in Lakhimpur

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 22:31 IST

x

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was honoured with a stadium named after her in Lakhimpur, Assam.

Lovlina Borgohain (right) is all smiles beside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (centre) and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain (right) is all smiles beside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (centre) and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lovlina Borgohain/X

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain was honoured on Thursday as a stadium in Lakhimpur, Assam, was named after her.

Key Points

  • The international-level complex includes a cricket ground, football ground and a fully equipped indoor stadium.
  • The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist expressed gratitude to the Assam government and the people of the state.
 

The Tokyo Olympic bronze-winning pugilist couldn't hide her joy and tweeted pictures, while thanking the Assamese government and fans for the recognition.

'So proud and deeply grateful to share that the Assam Government and the wonderful people of Assam have named a stadium Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena in my honour in Lakhimpur, Assam,' Borgohain tweeted.

The newly named Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena is an international-level facility equipped with world-class amenities, including a cricket ground, a football ground and a fully equipped indoor stadium, among other sporting infrastructure.

As a child, I had seen in Australia a stadium named after the legendary tennis player Rod Laver. I never imagined that one day something like this would happen in my own country -- and that too in my own name. And I honestly cannot express how happy and emotional I feel. This honour is beyond my dreams. Thank you Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa Sir, thank you respected MLA @manabdeka Sir, and thank you to the beautiful people of Assam for considering me worthy of such a great recognition. Your love and blessings mean everything to me. I will continue to give my best for Assam and for India,' she added.

She has endured some challenging times since the Tokyo Olympics, failing to do an encore, crashing out in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She lost to Q Li of China 0-5.. 

Last September, Borgohain crashed out of the first round of the World Boxing Championships, losing 0-5 to Turkey's Busra Isildar in the 75kg Round of 16 bout. 

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Sometimes It Takes One Knock': Southee Defends Buttler
'Sometimes It Takes One Knock': Southee Defends Buttler
'Sanju Samson did his job': Pathan backs opener
'Sanju Samson did his job': Pathan backs opener
Markram: 'No Step Is Easy' as SA Close In on Semis
Markram: 'No Step Is Easy' as SA Close In on Semis
Santner's Spin Army Awaits Brook as NZ Eye Semi-Final Berth
Santner's Spin Army Awaits Brook as NZ Eye Semi-Final Berth
Winter Sports Boost: National Centre of Excellence in J&K
Winter Sports Boost: National Centre of Excellence in J&K

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the public2:59

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the...

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash1:13

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins hearts0:54

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO