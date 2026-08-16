1st Test: Sri Lanka fight back as India push towards big first-innings total

Sri Lanka fought back with seven wickets from Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha on rain-hit Day 2 of the first Test, but Devdutt Padikkal’s superb 167 powered India to 460-9.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel justified the faith reposed in him by selectors with a quickfire half-century on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century of 167 powered India to 460-9, with the left-hander striking 15 fours and a six in a commanding innings.

Sri Lanka’s spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha shared seven wickets to prevent India from running away with the game despite the visitors scoring at nearly four runs an over.

KL Rahul fell for 82, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were also dismissed by debutant Nuwantha, who made an immediate impact in his first Test.

Rain severely disrupted play for the second straight day, with nearly four hours lost before play resumed, while Dhruv Jurel’s brisk 51 helped India strengthen their position.

• SCORECARD

Sri Lanka struck back through spinners but Devdutt Padikkal's elegant 167 powered India to a commanding 460-9 in the rain-plagued opening Test in Galle on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's spin pair of Prabath Jayasuriya (4-109) and Keshara Nuwantha (3-175) kept the hosts in the match but India scored nearly at four-an-over rate to finish in a position of strength.

Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Prasidh Krishna (one) were batting when stumps were drawn on day two.

Rain Delays Play for Around Four Hours

IMAGE: Keshara Nuwantha celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Play was supposed to start 15 minutes early after only 73 overs could be bowled at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Instead, players were confined to the dressing room for nearly four hours waiting for the cover to come off the pitch.

Rishabh Pant (39) looked in a hurry to score but he became debutant Nuwantha's first Test victim after charging out and skying the ball to the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

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KL Rahul, Returns but Misses Hundred

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates after reaching 150. Photograph: BCCI

Opener KL Rahul, who had retired hurt on 77 on Saturday after suffering cramps, came out to bat but fell short of a hundred that looked there for the taking.

Rahul made 82 before flicking a Nuwantha delivery into the waiting hands of Nishan Fernando at forward short leg.

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Jurel's Fifty Adds to India’s Imposing Total



IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel's 68-ball 51 contained four boundaries and a six. Photograph: BCCI

Jayasuriya ended Padikkal's fine knock when the spinner lured the batter out of his crease and had him stumped. Padikkal hit 15 fours and a six in his maiden Test hundred.

Nuwantha removed Ravindra Jadeja (13) but Dhruv Jurel raced to a breezy 51.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who had dropped Jurel on 29, took a sensational catch to remove the batter but could not polish off India's tail.