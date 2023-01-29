News
Inspired by England, Head to attack India's bowlers

Inspired by England, Head to attack India's bowlers

Source: PTI
January 29, 2023 15:55 IST
Australia's Travis Head in action during the first Ashes 2019 Test against England, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Carl Recine/Reuters

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head in action during the first Ashes 2019 Test against England, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Inspired by England's daredevilry in Pakistan, Australia batter Travis Head will shun his conservative approach on spinning pitches and enter the Test series against India with the aim to dominate the opposition bowling attack.

India and Australia face off in the upcoming four-Test Gavaskar-Border Trophy, starting February 9.

 

“Watching the way England played in Pakistan, I've probably looked back and wasn't as positive as I'd like to be against spin in those series," Head was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald ahead of the team's departure for India.

“I feel like the way I played throughout this series against spin - I know it's completely different being in Australia - but the more positive I am, the better I am with my feet and the better I am in defence.

“We've seen that with fast bowling this summer. When I hunt the ball, my front foot defence is probably the best it's been and I think I've got to go over there with a positive mindset, not a defensive one."

In his three previous series in Asia, against Pakistan in 2018 and 2022 and Sri Lanka last year, Head has struggled to put the bowlers under slow bowlers.

His past outings in the sub-continent fetched him 213 runs from 11 innings at 21.30.

"I think I may have been a bit on the defensive side in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which you've always got a ball on your name over there," Head said.

"But get over there, we've got a long time to get settled over there, and get the lay of the land and understand what my role might be. It could be low-scoring, it could be high-scoring, you might need to get big scores, or a 40, 50, 60 might win you a Test match."

