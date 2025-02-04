HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Suryakumar, Dube in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarters

Source: ANI
February 04, 2025 00:17 IST
February 04, 2025 00:17 IST

Out-of-form Surykumar Yadav will have a chance to regain his touch

IMAGE: Out-of-form Surykumar Yadav will have a chance to regain his touch. Photograph: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav has been included in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the quarter-final against Haryana, which will take place from February 8, Mumbai Cricket Association said on their website.

The match will be played at Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who had a solid two-match run against England in T20Is, with 83 runs including a fifty and two wickets, has also been named in the squad.

 

Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss out due to their involvement in India's three-match ODI series against England from February 6 onwards.

The match will give an out of form Suryakumar some game time. He scored just 28 runs in five innings against England in T20Is and just 66 runs in his last 10 innings across all of competitive cricket for India.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur will also be aiming to continue his dream run for Mumbai so far.

Shardul secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-wicket hauls in both innings and a knock of 84 in the first innings against Meghalaya.

So far in seven matches, he has taken 24 wickets at an average of 23.95, with best figures of 4/43. In eight innings with the bat, Thakur has scored 381 runs at an average of 47.62, striking at an incredible strike rate of 101.87 with a century and three fifties. His best score is 119.

Mumbai ended the league stage at second place in Group A, with four wins, two losses and a draw, giving them 29 points. One of their shocking defeats came against Jammu and Kashmir, who beat a full-strength Mumbai featuring Rohit, Jaiswal, Rahane, Iyer, Dube and Thakur by five wickets.

Defending champions Mumbai will be aiming to keep pushing and secure their record-extending 43rd title.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar. Harsh Tanna.

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

