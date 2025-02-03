HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » LSG's Goenka acquires stake in Manchester Originals?

LSG's Goenka acquires stake in Manchester Originals?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 22:46 IST

x

RPSG Group, which had made an unsuccessful bid for London Spirit on Friday, finally secured a stake in the Manchester-based Hundred side reportedly for around 116 million pounds.

IMAGE: Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group, which had made an unsuccessful bid for London Spirit on Friday, finally secured a stake in the Manchester-based Hundred side reportedly for around 116 million pounds. Photograph: Lucknow Super Giants/X

Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group, the owners of Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants, on Monday won the race to partner Lancashire to run The Hundred franchise, Manchester Originals.

RPSG Group came up with the highest bid to secure a 49 per cent stake in the franchise, according to Espncricinfo.

RPSG Group, which had made an unsuccessful bid for London Spirit on Friday, finally secured a stake in the Manchester-based Hundred side reportedly for around 116 million pounds.

 

"The two parties (Lancashire and RPSG Group) will now enter into an eight-week period of exclusivity in which they will discuss the exact terms of the deal. Lancashire have previously suggested that they are open to a discussion about selling some of their 51 per cent stake in the Originals if the price is high enough that it enables them to pay down a significant proportion of their bank debt," said the report.

According to the report, Lancashire issued a statement saying they had been looking for a partner, preferably from the IPL, and now that the deal has been secured they foresee an "exciting future" for the side.

"We have been very focused on securing a great partner -- ideally from the IPL -- and RPSG has been our preferred bidder for some time," the club said.

"We are delighted by the outcome and look forward to working together to create an exciting future. Together, we have a shared ambition to create a very special cricket team for the people of Manchester and the wider North West region."

The chairman and founder of RPSG Group, Goenka, had bought the Lucknow franchise in the IPL for Rs 7,090 crore in 2021 before buying the Durban franchise in the SA20 in 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Brawl breaks out as Maha wrestler kicks ref on chest
Brawl breaks out as Maha wrestler kicks ref on chest
Teen Desinghu sets new Indian record in the pool
Teen Desinghu sets new Indian record in the pool
Jasprit Bumrah: The Greatest Of All Time
Jasprit Bumrah: The Greatest Of All Time
Bumrah 'nightmare' comes to haunt Marsh
Bumrah 'nightmare' comes to haunt Marsh
Head bags top honours at Australian Cricket Awards
Head bags top honours at Australian Cricket Awards

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Not Losing Weight? 8 Reasons Why

webstory image 3

Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

VIDEOS

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral0:38

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral

'Indian Army disagrees with PM Modi on China situation': Rahul Gandhi in LS4:52

'Indian Army disagrees with PM Modi on China situation':...

Rahul Gandhi waits for camera coverage, extends double thank you to Om Birla0:27

Rahul Gandhi waits for camera coverage, extends double...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD