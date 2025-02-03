Bumrah 'nightmare' comes to haunt Marsh in backyard

SEE: Mitch Marsh recalls 'Bumrah nightmare' in backyard. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Cricket.com.au/X

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is one with a sense of humour.

The 33-year-old revealed about 'facing a nightmare' while playing backyard cricket with his nephew.

Marsh, cracked up the audience, including the great Allan Border, at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025 on Sunday night in Melbourne, with a hilarious anecdote.

'My little nephew Ted, he is four years old, we played backyard cricket the other day. He came in with Bumrah's action, and the nightmare continued,' Marsh said in a video clip posted on cricket.com.au's X handle.

Bumrah was lethal with his pace and accuracy as he bagged 32 wickets in five Test matches at a stunning average of 13.06, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/76 in the tour Down Under that ran from December 2024 to Jan 2025. With this, he outdid spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi to have most wickets by an Indian in an away series.

He was the highest wicket-taker in the series and went on to record the most Test fifers in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa).

Later in another interview with WWOS he joked: 'I think (the successful year) it was capped off by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially with 10 players, especially without me, they did very well.'

'Prior to December, I felt a lot of love. Post December, a bit of a different story.'

'All jokes aside, over the past few years I have felt a lot of love from the Australian fans,' he added.

The 2024 Allan Border Medal winner, Marsh fared terribly in the series, scoring just 73 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 10.42, with best score of 47. He also could pick up just three wickets at an average of 46.33.