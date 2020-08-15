Now, Raina quits international cricket

Last updated on: August 15, 2020 21:20 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina is the first Indian cricketer to score an international century in every format Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Suresh Raina, one of India’s prolific middle-order batsmen has announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

His announcement comes barely an hour after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his decision to quit international cricket.

‘It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!’, Raina wrote alongside a photo of him with Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammates.

Raina made his ODI debut as a 19-year-old against Sri Lanka in 2005. He wore the India whites only five years later in 2010 debuting against the Lankans, scoring a century on Test debut.

He made his T20 International (T20) debut against South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on December 1, 2006. In 78 matches, he scored 1,604 runs at an average of 29.16 at a strike rate of 134.79, with a century and 5 fifties.

He is the first Indian cricketer to score an international century in every format.

The 33-year-old finished with 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs.

His best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.