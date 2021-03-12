News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Dhoni smash it in IPL 2021?

Can Dhoni smash it in IPL 2021?

By Rediff Cricket
March 12, 2021 12:47 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings -- who had a horror IPL 2020, not qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history -- are determined to avoid that fate during IPL 2021.

At least that's the impression one gets from CSK's practice sessions in Chennai.

CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcased a range of strokes at the CSK nets at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

 

 

'Mahi way all the way!!! Eyes on #Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove', CSK captioned the video.

Also spotted at the CSK camp were Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the young Maharashtra opener who made an impression in the final IPL 2020 games last year with his nonchalant batting.

CSK pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are part of the Indian team that take on England in a 5 match T20I series in Ahmedabad.

CSK begin their IPL 2021 campaign in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

CSK finished sixth in IPL 2020 winning just six out of 14 games. The three time IPL champions will want to be back to their winning ways.

Rediff Cricket
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

