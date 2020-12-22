News
Smith on how Ashwin got the better of him in Adelaide

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 22, 2020 09:55 IST
'He is a good bowler, he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world class performer.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after getting the wicket of Steve Smith during the first Test in Adelaide. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia batsman Steve Smith explained how India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of him in the opening day-night Test at Adelaide.

 

Ashwin dismissed Smith in his first over, caught in the slips as the right-hander edged the delivery which went straight on, on Day 2 of the first Test.

Smith, who scored just one from 29 balls, explained how 'world-class performer' Ashwin set him up for the wicket.

"I just nicked one that didn't spin, unfortunately, that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest. The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of side spin which skidded off. I didn't play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling," Smith said.

The Australia's batting mainstay also hailed the experienced Ashwin as a 'world class performer'.

"Playing in Australia and playing in India is a bit different, the ball doesn't spin as much as it spins in India. He is a good bowler, he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world class performer."

"I know he got the better of me the other day, hopefully, I will learn something and move forward. And play him a little bit better in the next game," Smith added.

Smith said the key to playing against spinners is adapting to the different conditions.

"He (Ashwin) tried to bowl from round the wicket and skid it on. It was a good piece of bowling. Part of playing anywhere is adapting," said the right-hander.

"I too couldn't bat the same against spinners in India as I do here. You gotta adapt, spinners that do well here are generally who get over the top."

India and Australia will clash in the second Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting from Friday, December 26.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

