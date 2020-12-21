News
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?

Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?

By SUDHIR BISHT
December 21, 2020 16:30 IST
When Virat Kohli was a young boy he had turned out for Delhi against Karnataka in a Ranji Trophy match. This was in 2006.

His father suddenly passed away, but Virat gave his father's funeral a miss and scored a fighting 90 for his team in Bengaluru.

This is the Virat we know. A true team man and a great cricketer.

Having been bowled out for 36 -- its lowest Test score in 88 years of playing Test cricket -- India will go into the Boxing Day Test minus its skipper.

Virat is flying back to Mumbai on approved paternity leave to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth oftheir first child.

Should Virat instead stay back with his team?

Should India's best batsman leave when his side needs him most?

What do you think? Please vote and let us know.

SUDHIR BISHT / Rediff.com
INDIA, AUSTRALIA
