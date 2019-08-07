Support from seniors, despite failures, helped: Pant

August 07, 2019 16:25 IST

IMAGE: 'When I and Virat bhaiyya were playing, we were thinking of stitching together a big partnership and take the game deep and then accelerate in the last seven-eight overs' Photograph: BCCI

The lack of runs, at times, does "frustrate" Rishabh Pant, but unwavering support from his senior India teammates helped boost his confidence, the wicket-keeper batsman said.

After two poor outings, young Pant came good under the guidance of skipper Virat Kohli as India comfortably beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International to complete a 3-0 clean sweep on Tuesday.

"I felt nice about my innings. I was not able to score runs and was getting frustrated. But, I kept following my process and it fetched the desired results today," Pant told India vice-captain Rohit Sharma for BCCI.TV.

Chasing 147 on a slow deck, skipper Kohli anchored the innings to perfection with 59 off 45 balls while Pant was brilliant during his unbeaten 65 off 42 balls.

"There are various times that I get frustrated when I don't get the runs. Then I think what different things I could have done to perform. There are times when I take the right decision and even then I am not able to perform. It happens in cricket and is part and parcel of the game.

"But what I try to do always is to focus on my basics, trust my instincts and just follow the process," he added.

Asked about his 106-run partnership with captain Kohli, the 21-year-old said, "When I and Virat bhaiyya were playing, we were thinking of stitching together a big partnership and take the game deep and then accelerate in the last seven-eight overs."

Seen as one for the future, the left-handed batsman said he doesn't get pressurised by the expectations.

"I do feel the pressure at times, sometimes I enjoy. But the entire team, especially the senior members, have faith in me and that is a huge confidence booster. You know that even if you fail in one or two innings, the team will back you. That really helps."