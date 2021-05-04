News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sunrisers' Saha tests positive for COVID-19

Sunrisers' Saha tests positive for COVID-19

Last updated on: May 04, 2021 13:48 IST
Wriddhiman Saha

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was the latest to test positive for COVID-19 as cases continued to rise in the T20 league's bio-bubble.

 

The entire SRH squad has gone into isolation after Saha's positive result.

"He had fever and had been in isolation for the past five days. We are also being asked to stay in the room," a source told PTI.

Following Saha's positive test, the BCCI decided to suspend indefinitely the rest of IPL 2021.

IPL's bio-bubble was breached on Monday with two players testing positive for COVID-19.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday has also been postponed after CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive.

India is currently recording over 3 lakh cases everyday and more than 3,000 daily deaths.

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

