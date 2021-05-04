Bombay HC to hear PIL seeking cancelling of IPL 2021

May 04, 2021 12:45 IST

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

The Bombay High Court will hear, on Thursday, the PIL seeking direction to Board of Control for Cricket in India to cancel or postpone IPL 2021 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

IPL's bio-bubble was breached on Monday with two players testing positive for COVID-19.



Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday has also been postponed after CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive.



India is currently recording over 3 lakh cases everyday and more than 3,000 daily deaths.



The BCCI continued to insist that the league will go on but Monday's developments have definitely cast a shadow on how the COVD-19 threat would be managed for an event being staged across six venues.

The Board is looking to move base to Mumbai keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in Kolkata and Bengaluru, where the next set of matches are scheduled to be played.