Sunny side up: Love pours in as Gavaskar turns 70!

July 10, 2019 13:20 IST

IMAGE: India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI

He is the original Little Master. Despite his short stature, he faced the ferocious bowling of the fiery West Indies attack head on. The likes of the big Micheal Holding, Joel Garner and Malcolm Marshall had found their match in Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar was known as a complete batsmen and had the perfect technique for an opening batsmen, Over the years he went on to accumulate batting records -- becoming the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs.

Gavaskar, who has authored many books post retirement, has also had a successful career behind the microphone in the com box.

- Sunil Gavaskar special

As the former India captain turns 70 today, July 10, accolades and honours have come pouring in on Twitter.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Happy birthday to the legend #SunilGavaskar Sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead.."

The BCCI also wished the legend, posting this message on their Twitter page: "Wishing Batting Legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar a very Happy Birthday#SunilGavaskar."

Punjab CM, Capt Amarinder Singh also tweeted: Wishing batting legend & former #TeamIndia captain #SunilGavaskar a very happy birthday. India always had hope with you at the crease, Sunny!"

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians wrote on their Twitter handle: World Cup winner Cricketing legend, Ambassador of the sport. Wishing a very happy birthday to our Little Master - #SunilGavaskar."

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha also tweeted: "A very happy birthday to the legend #SunilGavaskar Sir. May you continue to have good health and prosperity..!"

- Post your birthday wishes to the batting legend in the message board below.