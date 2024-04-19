News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Sun will rise tomorrow!' Curran vows PBKS' turnaround

'Sun will rise tomorrow!' Curran vows PBKS' turnaround

Source: PTI
April 19, 2024 00:51 IST
Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

While Mumbai Indians secured a narrow nine-run victory, the spotlight shone brightly on the young guns of the Punjab Kings batting line-up.

Stand-in captain Sam Curran lauded the efforts of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, who displayed remarkable composure in a high-pressure chase.

Despite recent close defeats, these youngsters rose to the occasion, showcasing their potential and ability to take the team deep into the chase.

Ashutosh's sensational 61 runs off just 28 balls was a particular highlight, while Shashank's gritty knock of 41 runs kept Punjab Kings in contention.

"Another close one, I think this team likes a close one, but unfortunately another loss. Another incredible knock from the young guy (on Ashutosh), but another close loss," Sam Curran said.

 

"It's very tough. We have lost a lot of wickets at the start, the way the younger guys have taken the team so close is heartening."

"They have incredible confidence, you see a guy like Ashutosh having the confidence to play the sweeps and the big hits against pacers, it's so great to watch them in action," he said.

The Englishman said there were a lot of positives to take from such close defeats.

"It's disheartening to lose close games, but there are a lot of positives in this team. We still have the belief in us, we believe we can turn this around, the sun will come up tomorrow and we will hopefully get on a winning run," Curran said.

