'Sudharsan's restraint, shot-selection set him apart'

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan currently leads the IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings by aggregating 617 runs from 12 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar heaped praise on Gujarat Titans' young opener Sai Sudharsan following his blistering century against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Sunday, lauding his composure and intelligent shot selection in the shortest format.

Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 108 off just 61 deliveries, a match-winning knock laced with twelve boundaries and four sixes, as he guided Titans to a dominant 10-wicket win.

Chasing a daunting 200-run target, GT romped home with an over to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, thanks largely to the southpaw's masterclass.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Bangar highlighted the technical maturity Sudharsan brings to the crease, even in the high-pressure T20 format.

"What I really like about Sai Sudharsan's batting is the control he shows," Bangar noted.

"When he looks to hit, the top hand does a lot of the work, and the ball often bounces close to him, whether he's playing in front or square of the wicket," he added.

Bangar emphasised the difficulty of maintaining such restraint during the Powerplay, something Sudharsan has handled with remarkable clarity.

"It's tough to show that kind of restraint in the first six overs, but once he gets through that period, he opens up and plays lofted shots with equal assurance," Bangar added.

"His wagon wheel showed runs across all regions; he doesn't rely on just one scoring area. That's been a hallmark of his batting, and he's delivering consistently," Bangar noted.

Currently, Sudharsan is leading the batting charts with 617 runs in 12 matches, with five fifties and a hundred.