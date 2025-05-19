HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Op Sindoor: Moeen was worried for his parents stuck in PoK

May 19, 2025

KKR's Moeen A;i

IMAGE: Moeen Ali played for KKR this season, taking 6 wickets from 6 games, but did not return to India following the resumption of IPL. Photograph: BCCI

English all-rounder Moeen Ali who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders this season did not return to the country on IPL's resumption May 17.

Moeen recalled a scary incident when he was in India and his parents were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when the cross-border tensions escalated earlier this month.

Moeen was in India with his wife and children when the tournament was suspended on May 9 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was halted midway in Dharamsala after blackouts on May 8.

 

Moeen revealed on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, that his parents were in PoK, about an hour away from where Indian missiles had struck as part of Operation Sindoor.

'My parents were actually in Kashmir at the time… in Pakistan, only about an hour away from where the strikes happened probably. Maybe a bit farther. So it was a bit crazy and then they managed to get the only flights out actually on that day. I was glad they got out, but it was crazy,' he said.

'It was mad, obviously there were those attacks in Kashmir before everything really kicked off. Then within no time things just rapidly escalated and all of a sudden we're in the middle.

'It felt like we're in the middle of a war, but obviously we didn't hear anything (like missiles striking). All of a sudden you're just scrambling to get out of the country and just to make sure obviously your family's fine. People are worried about you back home and just to make sure they're at ease as well,' he added.

