PIX: Preity Zinta super chuffed after Punjab win

IMAGE: A radiant Preity Zinta all smiles after Punjab Kings's win on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta had another reason to smile as he team took one step closer to the play-offs with a win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Lead by Shashank Singh after Shreyas Iyer was forced off the field due to injury, Punjab beat Rajasthan by 10 runs to go 2nd on the points table and effectively move into the play-offs.

IMAGE: Preity Zinta speaks to stand-in skipper Shanshank Singh after the match. Photograph: BCCI

A super chuffed Ms Zinta was seen mingling with captain Shashank as well as other players after the match.

IMAGE: Preity Zinta talks with Shashank Singh and Yashaavi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

She was also seen chatting with Rajasthan opener Yashasbvi Jaiswal, who scored a 25-ball 50 and nearly took the game away from the visitors.

IMAGE: Preity Zinta during the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

But Impact sub Harpreet Brar came on and took three wickets to help Punjab script victory.