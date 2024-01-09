News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Struggling Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai's Ranji squad

Struggling Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai's Ranji squad

Source: PTI
January 09, 2024 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer endured a tough run during the two-match Test series against South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday added to the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra to be played in Mumbai from January 12-15.

Having struggled with the bat largely during India's two-match Test series in South Africa in challenging conditions, the right-handed batter would be looking to regain form and bolster preparations for the Tests against England beginning January 25.

 

Iyer has replaced middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, who will join the India A team for the series against England A in Ahmedabad.

However, Mumbai will be without the services of all-rounder Shivam Dube who has been summoned to the national team for the upcoming three-match series starting against Afghanistan beginning on January 11.

The 41-time winners in the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, are coming off an outright win against Bihar in Patna.

Mumbai bagged seven points after they crushed Bihar by a margin of an innings and 51 runs with their fast bowlers ruling the roost.

Mumbai squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'
'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'
'Ram Siya Ram' puts SA's Maharaj in the zone
'Ram Siya Ram' puts SA's Maharaj in the zone
Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home
Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
MHA seeks report from Bengal on attacks on ED teams
MHA seeks report from Bengal on attacks on ED teams
NDRF, bio, nuclear teams called in as chlorine leak causes panic in Dehradun
NDRF, bio, nuclear teams called in as chlorine leak causes panic in Dehradun
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Ranji Trophy: Seamers set up Mumbai's outright win

Ranji Trophy: Seamers set up Mumbai's outright win

'WTC has made it worse for Test cricket'

'WTC has made it worse for Test cricket'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances