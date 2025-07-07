Struggling Konstas gets Cummins' backing

'I think for anyone who's starting out their Test career, you are kind of picked for a reason and...we know he's good enough.'

IMAGE: Sam Konstas has had a tough induction into Test cricket. Photograph: ICC/X

Despite their dominance in the Caribbean, Australia did not get the best out of opener Sam Konstas, who has an average of 18.25 from his four Tests after scores of 25 and 0 in Grenada, and three and five in the first Test in Bridgetown.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said the 19-year-old must not put undue pressure on himself and should focus on the big picture.

With a crucial Ashes series against England coming up at the end of the year that will be pivotal to Australia's hopes in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, Cummins has offered some advice for the 19-year-old as he aims to be the Aussies' long-term answer at the top of the order.

"Look, he's been good," Cummins said of Konstas after Australia's 133-run victory over the West Indies that sealed the three-match series.

"I think for anyone who's starting out their Test career, you are kind of picked for a reason and...we know he's good enough. So I think it's just about concentrating on what makes you a really good player.

"For someone like a batter, it might be, where are your scoring areas, kind of what tempo do you normally operate at your best and don't get too caught up in every innings feels like the biggest thing in the world," Cummins said.

"But I think the stat is, even the best batters in the world don't hit their average three out of four times or something like that. You're going to fail more often than you're going to succeed.

"As long as you're a quick learner, as long as you're moving well and giving yourself the best chance, just keep doubling down on that and judge yourself after a series or so, not innings by innings."