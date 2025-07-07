Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls Dhoni the 'OG'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin joined millions of fans across the country in celebrating the birthday of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, hailing him as a rare sporting icon who “turned pressure into poetry.”

Posting his wishes on social media platform X, the Chief Minister called Dhoni an "OG" -- a modern expression meaning “original gangster,” often used to describe a legendary or exceptional person in their field.

“Happy birthday to @msdhoni, a rare OG, who turned pressure into poetry with every move. You proved that greatness isn't born, it's built -- one decision, one run, one quiet triumph at a time,” Stalin wrote in his tribute.

Along with the message, Stalin also shared a picture of himself with the former India skipper, who remains one of the most admired and beloved cricketers in the country.

Dhoni, a popular figure in Chennai, especially among IPL fans, has been given the moniker 'Thala' having led Chennai Super Kings to 5 India Premier League titles.

Dhoni, who celebrated his 44th birthday on July 7, captained India to historic victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, and continues to enjoy a massive following across India, especially in the south.