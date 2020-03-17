England's Hales returned from Pakistan due to coronavirus?

March 17, 2020 16:17 IST

IMAGE: Alex Hales might have shown symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus which resulted in the Pakistan Super League being postponed at the semi-finals stage, claimed former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Pakistan's former Test captain and commentator Ramiz Raja on Tuesday claimed that England's Alex Hales might have shown symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus which resulted in the Pakistan Super League being postponed at the semi-finals stage.



Raja made the statement while talking to the media in Lahore after the PSL was postponed on the day of its semi-final matches and a day before the final.

Hales, who played for Karachi Kings in the league, left early for home a few days ago with other English players after the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan.



“It is an unfortunate scenario. A good and right decision has been made in the end. The news is coming," Raja was quoted as saying in UK's Daily Mirror.



“Alex Hales has developed some symptoms and the tests are underway. We, the broadcasters and the commentators, are also undergoing tests in the next two hours.”



Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan also said that a foreign player who participated in the league is suspected to have coronavirus. However, Khan did not reveal the name of the player or if he is currently in Pakistan or not.



As a precautionary measure, all PSL players and broadcasters are now being tested for the virus, Khan told the media.



Raja also believes that PCB had taken the right decision to postpone the T20 event, which was to have its semi-finals on Tuesday in Lahore.



"I think everything was going fine and matches were being held in empty stadiums but now situation has changed and I think if they had held the matches now it could have been a disaster," he said.



"It is an unfortunate scenario because we came today with preparations for the matches.



"We all have to adjust now because life is no longer normal now as situation is tough because we have to fight now against this virus. We can't take anything for granted. The world is adjusting now," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far led to more than 7,000 deaths globally.