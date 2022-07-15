News
Stokes rested from South Africa T20s, Potts called up

Stokes rested from South Africa T20s, Potts called up

Source: PTI
July 15, 2022 23:49 IST
Stokes will feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning July 19

IMAGE: Stokes will feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning July 19. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has been rested from the home T20 series against South Africa as part of the team's workload management.

Stokes, who is currently playing the ODI series against India, will also feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning July 19 before being rested from the T20 series starting July 27.

 

"To manage the workload and fitness of England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes, he will not feature in the Vitality IT20 series and The Hundred competition, which is due to start next month," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Friday.

Seamer Matthew Potts has been included in the ODI squad for the first time after making an impressive debut in England's four Test matches earlier this summer, including the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Spinner Adil Rashid returns to both T20 and ODI squads after missing the series against India to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Jonny Bairstow has been included in the T20 squad after he was rested for the India series

Teams:

ODI: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey

T20I: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

