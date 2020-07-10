News
PHOTOS: England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3

July 10, 2020 18:49 IST
IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes in action. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Reuters

West Indies moved within 45 runs of England’s first innings total, with Kraigg Brathwaite’s 65 helping the tourists to 159 for three at lunch on the third day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

Scorecard: England vs West Indies, 1st Test

Resuming on 57 for one, Brathwaite and Shai Hope made steady progress for the first hour, but Hope was fortunate that a plumb lbw to Jofra Archer was overturned when the review found that the England paceman had no-balled.

 

Shai Hope

IMAGE: Shai Hope in action during Day 3 of the 1st Test Series between England and The West Indies at The Ageas Bowl on Friday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

Hope departed not long after, however, when he attempted to drive off-spinner Dom Bess, edging straight to England captain Ben Stokes at first slip for 16.

Brathwaite’s 125 ball, 184 minutes innings came to end when he was ruled lbw to Stokes with the umpire’s decision standing after a review despite the West Indian being struck high on the pads.

Shamarh Brooks struck four boundaries in his lively 27 seeing things through to lunch with Roston Chase.

IMAGE: Kraigg Brathwaite of the West Indies drives as Ollie Pope of England looks on. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

England were bowled out for 204 on Thursday with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking a career best six for 42.

The Test is the first international cricket-match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-match series is being played without fans in a “bio-secure environment” with daily health checks, home umpires and a ban on shining the ball with saliva.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
