News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Stokes injures hamstring again in Hamilton

Stokes injures hamstring again in Hamilton

December 16, 2024 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes, who pulled up clutching his thigh while bowling and left the field immediately for treatment. Photograph: England Cricket/X

England captain Ben Stokes suffered a left hamstring injury during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Monday and will not field again for the remainder of the match, the team said.

Stokes, who pulled up clutching his thigh while bowling and left the field immediately for treatment, missed four Tests after tearing the same hamstring during The Hundred in August.

The team said a call on whether the all-rounder would bat in England's second innings at Seddon Park would be made after "further assessment".

England have already won the three-match series after thumping victories in the first two Tests and are assured of having to chase down a world record target to sweep the series.

Stokes bowled 24 overs in New Zealand's first innings and was two balls into his 13th over of the second when he suffered the injury -- a much heavier workload than he undertook in the first two Tests.

 

The 33-year-old also pulled up mid-over while bowling in the series opener in Christchurch and handed the ball to Gus Atkinson, although on that occasion he did stay on the field.

He said after the match that he had stopped bowling because he had not wanted to push his body unnecessarily with the Test all but won.

England next play in the longest format in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May before a five-match home series against India in July and August followed by the Ashes series in Australia at the end of the year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
BCCI treasurer sworn in as Maha minister
BCCI treasurer sworn in as Maha minister
Williamson hits another Hamilton ton as NZ dominate
Williamson hits another Hamilton ton as NZ dominate
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
COMING SOON: Withdraw EPF Money At ATMs
COMING SOON: Withdraw EPF Money At ATMs
LaLiga: Barcelona STUNNED!
LaLiga: Barcelona STUNNED!
The Best Songs Of 2024
The Best Songs Of 2024
'My Uncle Is Flirting With Me. Pls Help'
'My Uncle Is Flirting With Me. Pls Help'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Guha Apologises For Bumrah Remark
Guha Apologises For Bumrah Remark
Kohli's Weakness Exposed Again!
Kohli's Weakness Exposed Again!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances