News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » BCCI treasurer sworn in as Maha minister

BCCI treasurer sworn in as Maha minister

Source: PTI
December 15, 2024 21:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ashish Shelar

IMAGE: With Ashish Shelar joining the Maharashtra cabinet, the post of the treasurer in the BCCI is set to go vacant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Punwani

The post of the treasurer in the BCCI is set to be left vacant after BJP leader Ashish Shelar took oath as a cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra state government on Sunday.

Shelar, who became the BCCI treasurer in October 2022, took oath as one of the cabinet ministers in Nagpur after winning the Vandre West (Bandra West) seat in Maharashtra assembly elections last month.

 

The Supreme Court had ruled that no minister and public servant can become a member in the BCCI while implementing Lodha Committee recommendations in 2016.

The apex court, however, had allowed the BCCI to amend its constitution in September 2022 which paved the way for MLAs to become office-bearers in the board. Following this, Shelar had become the BCCI treasurer in October that year.

Shelar is the second official from the incumbent committee to move on from his post after Jay Shah, who moved on from his post as the BCCI secretary to the chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Shah began his tenure at the ICC on December 1 as the BCCI president Roger Binny appointed joint secretary Devajit Saikia as the interim secretary of the Indian cricket board on December 9.

PTI had earlier reported that Saikia is believed to continue in his new role as the interim secretary of the BCCI till September 2025 before the post is permanently filled up.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India to host maiden World Athletics Continental Tour
India to host maiden World Athletics Continental Tour
WPL: Simran Shaikh costliest player; Rana unsold
WPL: Simran Shaikh costliest player; Rana unsold
3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400
3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400
4 abductors of actor Mushtaq Khan held in Delhi
4 abductors of actor Mushtaq Khan held in Delhi
Mumbai are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions!
Mumbai are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions!
WPL: Simran Shaikh costliest player; Rana unsold
WPL: Simran Shaikh costliest player; Rana unsold
Fadnavis expands cabinet: Full list of new ministers
Fadnavis expands cabinet: Full list of new ministers

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Mumbai are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions!
Mumbai are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions!
SEE: World chess champion Gukesh's main goal is...
SEE: World chess champion Gukesh's main goal is...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances