News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stoinis could bowl against India in T20 WC warm-up

Stoinis could bowl against India in T20 WC warm-up

October 19, 2021 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marcus Stoinis's bowling would be a boost for Australia, who opted for a four-man specialist attack and seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who leaked 53 runs for his four overs against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis's bowling would be a boost for Australia, who opted for a four-man specialist attack and seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who leaked 53 runs for his four overs against New Zealand. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis says his hamstring is on the mend and he may be ready to bowl again in the next warm-up match against India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Stoinis was sidelined with the strain in the Indian Premier League and has only batted since returning to competition.

 

He scored 28 from 23 balls in Australia's three-wicket win over New Zealand on Monday in a warmup in Abu Dhabi and was upbeat about his fitness.

"I didn't bowl tonight but it's tracking pretty well," Stoinis said of the hamstring.

"I feel like it's on the right track and it's ready to go. I guess I'll probably bowl in that next game."

Stoinis's bowling would be a boost for Australia, who opted for a four-man specialist attack and seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who leaked 53 runs for his four overs against New Zealand.

Batting at five, Stoinis shared in a 48-run stand with number four batsman Steve Smith (35) as Australia fielded a nearly full strength team following the return of senior players, who opted out of recent tours with the T20 squad.

"I think it's a good start," Stoinis said.

"We obviously haven't played together for a while, so that was nice to firstly get a win, but two, to try a few new things and give a few people a crack."

Australia face India in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India down England in T20 World Cup warm up
PIX: India down England in T20 World Cup warm up
Dew factor will decide bowling options: Shastri
Dew factor will decide bowling options: Shastri
I will bat at No. 3, KL will open with Rohit: Kohli
I will bat at No. 3, KL will open with Rohit: Kohli
U'khand rain kills 16, Nainital cut off from state
U'khand rain kills 16, Nainital cut off from state
Army chief at LoC, briefed on counter-insurgency ops
Army chief at LoC, briefed on counter-insurgency ops
Goodbye, Dear Nedumudi Venu
Goodbye, Dear Nedumudi Venu
Right-wing brouhaha forces FabIndia to withdraw ad
Right-wing brouhaha forces FabIndia to withdraw ad

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.

Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.

Meet India's T20 World Cup Team

Meet India's T20 World Cup Team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances